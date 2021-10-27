Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,885 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 11.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.42% of Cameco worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.