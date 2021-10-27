Canaccord Genuity Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.09 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$17.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.1700011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

