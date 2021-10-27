Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Boosted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after buying an additional 234,635 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,739,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,133,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

