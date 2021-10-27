Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.90

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.90 and last traded at C$39.93, with a volume of 62924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.67.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.17.

The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.17.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8190331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

