Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Set at C$11.00 by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) has been given a C$11.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,162. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.45 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$472.29 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

