Cannell Capital LLC Buys 28,991 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the quarter. Everi accounts for 3.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.09% of Everi worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everi by 584.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 219,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 118,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

EVRI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,838. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

