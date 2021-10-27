Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CVR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

