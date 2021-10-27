Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 744,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,000. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 1.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 14,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

