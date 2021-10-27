Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,417,946 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,417,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,838,000. Gores Holdings VII comprises 1.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Gores Holdings VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13.

