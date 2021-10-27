Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

