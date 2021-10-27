Capital International Inc. CA Buys 6,473 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 601,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 910,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,734,000 after buying an additional 221,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 409.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $468.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $470.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day moving average is $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

