Capital International Inc. CA Has $38.06 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $38,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.