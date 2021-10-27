Capital International Inc. CA Has $47.43 Million Stock Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $47,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,203,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,402,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,243,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 64.25. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

