Capital International Inc. CA Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,906 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.57% of Equitrans Midstream worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,809 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,724,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,213 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ETRN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

