Capital International Inc. CA Sells 14,109 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $43,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

