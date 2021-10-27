Capital International Inc. CA Sells 19,907 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.36% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $32,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.