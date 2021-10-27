Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $86,181,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

