Capital International Investors Acquires 83,725 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 83,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $1,084,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

