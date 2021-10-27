Capital International Investors Has $1.54 Billion Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,536,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

