Capital International Investors Purchases 3,272,517 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.63% of CMS Energy worth $620,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

