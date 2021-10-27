Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.12% of Paychex worth $1,589,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,005,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

