Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

NYSE:COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

