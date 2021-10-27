Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.
COF stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
