Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

COF stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

