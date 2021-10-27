Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $243.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5% and 4.5%, respectively. The company is set to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Its strong medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform are likely to drive its performance. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending will be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, weak near-term prospects across its CIT segment remain a major concern. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.71.

CSL stock opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $232.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 257.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

