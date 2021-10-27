Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $647,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.