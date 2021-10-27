Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $647,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

