Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $291.56

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.56, but opened at $301.99. Carvana shares last traded at $303.04, with a volume of 7,335 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.79.

Get Carvana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock valued at $166,864,524 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.