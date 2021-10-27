Cashaa Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.21 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00208804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00098917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,508,698 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

