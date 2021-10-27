Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives $20.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

ATXS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ATXS stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

