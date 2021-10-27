Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CATY stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

