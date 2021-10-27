Caxton Associates LP Acquires 56 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,879,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,301.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,455.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $439.05 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

