Caxton Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 874,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of ARES opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

