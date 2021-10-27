Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 6,045 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

