Caxton Associates LP Purchases 9,487 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $857.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

