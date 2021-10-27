Caxton Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

