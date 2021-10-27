Caxton Associates LP Trims Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of DQ opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.