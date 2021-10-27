Caxton Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.08. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -304.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.