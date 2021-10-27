Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

