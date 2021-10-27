CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.79% of CBRE Acquisition worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAH. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 37.5% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CBAH stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About CBRE Acquisition

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

