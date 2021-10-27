CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBAH stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. CBRE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

