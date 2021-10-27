CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCDBF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$53.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

