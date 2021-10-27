CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCDBF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CCL Industries stock remained flat at $$53.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

