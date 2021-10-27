CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 39.4% Lower Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $11,803.94 and approximately $42.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

