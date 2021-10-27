CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $110,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

