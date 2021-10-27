Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

