Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,818 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

