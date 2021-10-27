Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.76 and a 52-week high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

