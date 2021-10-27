Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.10.

