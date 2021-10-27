Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

