Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,836,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after buying an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 5,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

