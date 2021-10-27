Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVE stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -237.60 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

